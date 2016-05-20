Skip to content
CBS 17.com
Raleigh/Durham
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Trade war’s losers could include microchips, energy, banks
Top Stories
2 shuttered Arizona shelters for immigrant kids could reopen
Satellite images suggest Iran satellite launch looms
Gibraltar rejects US pressure to hold Iranian oil tanker
Rescue workers try to free 2 trapped cavers in Poland
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
Lampard still without a win as Chelsea manager
Top Stories
A lot of parallels: Elway has long been Lynch’s idol, mentor
Top Stories
Cedric Benson, prolific rusher at UT who played in NFL, dies
Mickelson late to the course after lightning hits hotel
LEADING OFF: Cubs-Pirates in Williamsport, CC faces Indians
Miocic stops Cormier, reclaims heavyweight belt at UFC 241
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Zika
Pregnant women in US with Zika spikes on new counting method
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps