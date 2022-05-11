TEST RESULTS TEST

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
62°
LIVE NOW
Watch the latest CBS 17 newscast
Raleigh
62°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Remarkable Women Finalists
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Russia and Ukraine War
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Investigators
Local Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Political News
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Entertainment
Automotive News
Check This Out
Press Releases
Top Stories
US overdose deaths hit record 107,000 last year, …
Reports: Hong Kong arrests Roman Catholic cardinal, …
AUDIO: Hear Vicky White’s 911 call before crash
Audio
Wives of Mariupol defenders to pope: ‘You are our …
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
Job Alert
Top Stories
Raleigh teen on his own after dad dies of COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Up to 14M could lose Medicaid coverage: study
Top Stories
Low demand seen for COVID treatment despite surge …
Video
COVID cases climb after White House media dinner
COVID or allergies? Spring makes it tough to tell
Is NC’s COVID death rate really best in the Southeast?
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for 11 central …
Video
Top Stories
Central NC sees severe weather risk increase
Video
Another bright and dry day today, showers become …
Video
Hurricane Preparedness Week: Check your insurance
Video
Severe thunderstorm warning issued in central NC
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Job Alert: Career Accelerator Summer Program
Video
Top Stories
City of Raleigh deems hotel unsafe
Video
Top Stories
Families struggle to find baby formula
Video
Rocky Mount creating crime task force; adding cameras
Video
Raleigh teen on his own after dad dies of COVID-19
Video
270K in NC can’t access internet due to infrastructure
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Big Race – Indy
NFL Draft
The Blitz
Top Stories
Nadal bounces back from loss to Alcaraz, beats Isner …
Top Stories
Kempe scores in OT, Kings lead Oilers 3-2 in playoff …
Top Stories
Bob Lanier, NBA force who left big shoes to fill, …
Booker scores 28, Suns rout Mavericks 110-80 for …
Tarasenko hat trick helps Blues take 3-2 series lead …
Angels rookie Reid Detmers throws no-hitter against …
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Newsletters
My Carolina
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
Job Alert
Post a Job
About Us
Remarkable Women Finalists
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
TEST RESULTS TEST
Trending Stories
$1 billion project ‘The Exchange Raleigh’ going vertical …
1 dead in NC Walmart shooting; suspect arrested
Police find stalker who followed girl in Fayetteville
City of Raleigh deems hotel unsafe
Man charged in deadly Raleigh shooting
NC man hid gun inside body cavity at jail: deputies
Study: Most NC hospitals earn As for patient safety
Click here for full list of trending stories