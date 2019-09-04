The Mel Robbins Show

Skip to content
CBS 17.com
Raleigh/Durham
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Wake Forest adoption volunteers take in pups in need ahead of Dorian
Top Stories
Disney and Royal Caribbean pledge $1 million to Dorian recovery in Bahamas
Waffle House Index: How waffles and hash browns help indicate hurricane damage
Crew member who died in scuba boat fire fulfilled her dream
Oregon death is 2nd linked to vaping, 1st tied to pot shop
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Strasburg vs Braves, Lorenzen does it all
Top Stories
Raleigh tennis player advances in U.S. Open Junior championships
Top Stories
Pulisic intrigued by possibility of playing in Olympics
Rah! Rah! ABC wins ratings duel due to college football
Dwight Howard eager to make most of 2nd chance with Lakers
APNewsBreak: Study finds huge wealth gap in European soccer
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
What the newest data says NC will get from Dorian
Previous Alert
1
of
/
33
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Barton College
1
of
/
33
Closings
Central Carolina Comm. College
2
of
/
33
Closings
Chatham County Schools
3
of
/
33
Closings
Crosscreek Charter School
4
of
/
33
Closings
Cumberland County Schools
5
of
/
33
Closings
Durham Nativity School
6
of
/
33
Closings
Durham Public Schools
7
of
/
33
Closings
Durham Technical Community College
8
of
/
33
Closings
Envision Science Academy
9
of
/
33
Closings
Fayetteville Academy
10
of
/
33
Closings
Fayetteville State University
11
of
/
33
Closings
Fayetteville Tech. Community College
12
of
/
33
Closings
Franklin County Schools
13
of
/
33
Closings
Granville County Schools
14
of
/
33
Closings
Halifax County Schools
15
of
/
33
Closings
Harnett County Schools
16
of
/
33
Closings
Harvest Christian Preschool
17
of
/
33
Closings
Johnston County Public Schools
18
of
/
33
Closings
Lee County Schools
19
of
/
33
Closings
Meals on Wheels - Wake County
20
of
/
33
Closings
Methodist University
21
of
/
33
Closings
Moore County Schools
22
of
/
33
Closings
Nash Community College
23
of
/
33
Closings
Nash-Rocky Mount Schools
24
of
/
33
Closings
NC Wesleyan College (Rocky Mount)
25
of
/
33
Closings
Project Enlightenment
26
of
/
33
Closings
Sampson County Schools
27
of
/
33
Closings
Southside Christian School
28
of
/
33
Closings
The Franklin Academy
29
of
/
33
Closings
University of Mount Olive
30
of
/
33
Closings
Wake County Schools
31
of
/
33
Closings
Wake Tech. Community College
32
of
/
33
Closings
Wayne Community College
33
of
/
33
The Mel Robbins Show
10 questions to help you visualize your future
How to know you’re making the right decision
21 ways to think this, not that
The Mel Robbins Show: Meet Mel
Behind the Scenes: What is Mel Robbins’ 5 Second Rule?
More The Mel Robbins Show Headlines
Get tickets to the Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins: 5 things to know before watching the show
WATCH: First look at the Mel Robbins Show
Behind the Scenes: What is Mel Robbins’ 5 Second Rule?
Mel Robbins: 5 things to know before watching the show
The Mel Robbins Show: Meet Mel
Get tickets to the Mel Robbins Show
WATCH: First look at the Mel Robbins Show
Trending Stories
Dispatcher who scolded drowning victim tells interim police chief she liked to “help people in a time of an emergency”
Hurricane Dorian slows as its winds grow stronger
Florida man buys more than 100 generators to send to the Bahamas
School closings: Hurricane Dorian
2 dead in Raleigh broad daylight shooting
Follow The Mel Robbins Show on Facebook
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps