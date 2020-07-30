We all know our favorite songs when we hear them. We sing along in the shower, in the car and at the gym. Music can take us back to a moment in time and bring back fond memories. The idea of learning an instrument can seem daunting and you may think you don’t have the time, but The Musicians Learning Center in Raleigh makes the process fun and easy.

The Musicians Learning Center is the largest private music school in Raleigh. The center offers lessons for ages 4 to adulthood. If you are looking for lessons for guitar, voice, drums, piano and more, the Musicians Learning Center has them. Lessons with a private teacher typically last 30 minutes and are held once per week. Due the Center’s convenient location, it serves lessons to students in Raleigh as well as neighboring towns such as Apex, Cary, Wake Forest, Durham and more.

The Musicians Learning Center does understand that schedules can be difficult to navigate. With over 20 teachers available six days a week it allows students and parents more available options for lessons during the week. The Center has two teachers per instrument and is dedicated to learning what your music goals are and making sure you achieve them.

While students are taking lessons, parents have numerous options while they wait. There is a spacious waiting area where parents can connect to WiFi, toys for children, magazines and bottled water are also available. Each room has an observation window that allows parents to watch the lesson or if you prefer, you can sit in on lessons at any time.

In addition to lessons, The Musicians Learning Center offers two free recital opportunities each year. Instructors work with each student to prepare them for the recital. Recitals are optional but are a great way for students to grow musically and become more comfortable performing.

Month to Month lessons are not required but lessons are in sets of four, once per week. The center operates year-round and takes new students weekly. Lessons are $34.00 per 30-minute private lesson held once a week. Lessons are first come, first serve so if you are interested in scheduling your first lesson reach out to 919-845-6770 or email info@themusicianslearningcenter.com.

The Musician Learning Center is located at 9420 Forum Drive, Suite 105, Raleigh, NC, 27615 (in the Six Forks Station Shopping Center). The Center is open from 9:00am-8:00pm Monday – Friday and 11:00am – 4:00pm on Saturdays.