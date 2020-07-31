Tracking the Tropics – Gulf Coast edition

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 and schools
George Floyd Protests
Digital stories
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Job Alert
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Some people who haven’t had COVID-19 could already have some immunity; here’s why
Video
Coke with coffee coming to U.S. stores in January with 3 flavors
Video
Mandatory evacuation ordered for Ocracoke Island ahead of Hurricane Isaias
Video
Ex-Houston officers indicted in wake of deadly drug raid
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Skeeter Meter
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Mandatory evacuation ordered for Ocracoke Island ahead of Hurricane Isaias
Video
Top Stories
Hurricane Isaias’ track moves west slightly, still includes central NC
Video
Isaias now a Category 1 hurricane, forecast to reach NC coast Monday
Video
Tropical Storm Isaias now forecast to reach NC coast as Category 1 hurricane
Video
Tropical Storm Isaias forms near Puerto Rico, could impact Florida this weekend
Live
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Highlighting Heroes
Top Stories
Some people who haven’t had COVID-19 could already have some immunity; here’s why
Video
Top Stories
‘It’s a nightmare’: 43 million Americans at risk of eviction as relief programs and moratorium expire
Video
Top Stories
Hand sanitizer recall: FDA list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers expands to 94
Video
Second stimulus checks: Why your next $1,200 payment isn’t in the mail
Video
Big NC utilities told to keep delaying disconnections as customers struggle during pandemic
Video
Can children spread COVID-19? A new study shows it’s likely
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Some people who haven’t had COVID-19 could already have some immunity; here’s why
Video
Top Stories
Coke with coffee coming to U.S. stores in January with 3 flavors
Video
Top Stories
Mandatory evacuation ordered for Ocracoke Island ahead of Hurricane Isaias
Video
‘It’s a nightmare’: 43 million Americans at risk of eviction as relief programs and moratorium expire
Video
NBA players and coaches kneel during national anthem as season restarts
Video
2nd arrest made in fatal shooting of man behind Fayetteville laundromat
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Crew makes ocean trip to recover deceased Paralympian’s boat
Top Stories
Fast friends: Unlikely ally aids Owens at ’36 Berlin Games
NBA players and coaches kneel during national anthem as season restarts
Video
AP WAS THERE: The 1936 Berlin Olympics
Stroll quickest at 2nd British GP practice; Vettel struggles
Live streams
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tracking the Tropics – Gulf Coast edition
Trending Stories
Hurricane Isaias’ track moves west slightly, still includes central NC
Video
Kindergarten student at Thales Academy in Knightdale tests positive for COVID-19, letter to parents says
Video
Man arrested in connection with shooting that wounded 4, Raleigh police say
Video
Tropical Storm Isaias now forecast to reach NC coast as Category 1 hurricane
Video
State trooper buys new tires, lunch, fills gas tank for NC family stranded for hours
Video