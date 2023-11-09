RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh intersection is shut down following a crash involving several vehicles on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Spring Forest and Green roads.

Raleigh police said the intersection will be closed for at least an hour, and investigators just arrived on scene.

Two injuries were reported, including one person who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. That person has since died as result of the crash.

Our CBS 17 crew is currently on scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.