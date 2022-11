DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large, green trailer overturned on I-40 westbound near exit 278 in Durham early Tuesday afternoon.

Approximately four miles of backups had been reported by the N.C. Department of Transportation as of 12:20 p.m.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., the trailer had been towed away from the scene and lanes had reopened.

The wreck took place around 11:45 a.m. and caused significant delays near the exit for Apex.