CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Two out of four lanes are closed on NC 540 near Green Level West Road in Cary after a traffic sign fell down.

Shortly before 5:15 a.m., a crash was reported on NC 540 heading west at mile marker 62 near Green Level West Road in western Wake County.

An NCDOT shows debris from the sign on the side of the highway.

(NCDOT)

NCDOT said the two right lanes are closed near exit 62. The expected impact to traffic is high.

The lanes are expected to reopen shortly before 11:15 a.m.

CBS 17 has reached out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more information. Check back for updates.