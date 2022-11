RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Morning commute traffic on a stretch of Interstate 440 W is backed up for several miles following a crash.

Three of four lanes are closed in the area of the Lake Boone Trail exit, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

Backups from the wreck, as of 8 a.m., were extending to Atlantic Avenue, approximately six miles from the collision.

DOT crews are anticipating the wreck to be cleared at approximately 9:48 a.m.