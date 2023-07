Traffic backed up on I-440 west near Wake Forest Road. (NCDOT)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic crash has closed three out of four lanes on Interstate 440 westbound at Wake Forest Road.

Police said the crash happened shortly after 6:45 a.m. on I-440. The three right lanes are closed near exit 10, which is the Wake Forest Road exit.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation website, the three right lanes are expected to reopen shortly before 9 a.m.

Police said no one was seriously injured.