NCDOT camera showing the backup on Interstate 540 at Aviation Parkway. (NCDOT)

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 540 near Aviation Parkway on Monday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol said the tractor trailer overturned shortly before 9 a.m. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said that four out of five lanes are closed on I-540 westbound at exit 1, which leads to I-40.

NCDOT said the lanes are expected to reopen shortly before noon.