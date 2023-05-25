RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least one person is dead after their car collided with a dump truck on the side of the intersection of Louisburg and Forestville Roads in Raleigh in response to a deadly crash.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it is sending eight troopers to the intersection and a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed it, along with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and the Raleigh Fire Department are on scene.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, one of two lanes is closed on U.S. 401, also called Louisburg, near Forestville Road, causing heavy delays. Emergency crews are not allowing traffic north of Louisberg, CBS 17 confirmed.

Highway patrol said it received the call from Wake County as a deadly crash and is responding but has no further information.

This is a breaking news story.