$950,000+ project to improve Johnston County road set to begin

ARCHER LODGE, N.C. (WNCN) – Construction is set to begin this month to improve Buffalo Road in Johnston County.
The road will be widened to three miles between its two legs of Lake Wendell Road north of Archer Lodge.
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the widening will create a center turn lane, allowing drivers to safely turn left without impeding through traffic.
The contractor will also realign both intersections of Lake Wendell Road and Buffalo Road to make it easier for drivers to see oncoming traffic when they approach the intersection.
Construction is expected to start toward the end of June and finish by the end of the year.
The project was awarded $953,920 back in March by NCDOT.
