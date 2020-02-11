All but 1 lane of North Avenue to close in Wake Forest as crews remove storm-damaged tree

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A stretch of North Avenue will reduce to one lane with intermittent two-way traffic from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Town spokesperson Bill Crabtree said in a news release that, weather permitting, crews will be removing a large magnolia tree damaged during Thursday’s storms.

The closure will affect North Avenue from North Wingate Street to North College Street. Signs and flaggers will help direct traffic through the area, the release said.

Delays are expected. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes, if possible. Drivers who travel through the affected area are asked to get in the correct lane in advance and be on the lookout for vehicles merging, the release said. They’re also encouraged to double their following distances.

Weather and other unforeseen circumstances may prevent work from being completed as scheduled. It may also affect reopening lanes when planned.

