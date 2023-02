DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — From about 5 a.m. to 6 a.m., crews were working to clear the scene of a wreck on I-40 in Durham near mile marker 274 on the eastbound side.

As of 6:15 a.m., that scene has been cleaned up and traffic is flowing as usual on that stretch of interstate.

Traffic camera image courtesy NCDOT

It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved and if any injuries resulted from the crash.