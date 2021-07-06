All lanes of I-40 WB closed near the Beltline in Raleigh after tractor-trailer jackknifes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash has all westbound lanes of Interstate 40 closed near the Beltline.

It happened just after 5 a.m. near mile marker 301. Officials estimate lanes to reopen around 9 a.m.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a single-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler occurred in the work zone on I-40 west at the U.S. Route 301 split when the driver “lost control striking the concrete safety barrier, subsequently jack-knifing.”

Interstate 40 westbound traffic is being detoured onto Interstate 440 west. Drivers can then take I-440 west to Wade Avenue, which will then get you to I-40 west.

CBS 17’s Laura Smith recommends drivers get off I-40 west before U.S. Route 70 Business in Garner and take N.C. Highway 50 into Raleigh.