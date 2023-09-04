RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Barwell Road is closed in Raleigh after a motorcycle accident Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 3300 block of Barwell Road, which is in southeast Raleigh.

The road is closed in both directions while troopers investigate the cause of the crash. Highway Patrol did not indicate if the crash resulted in any injuries or fatalities.

The road is expected to reopen shortly after 4:15 p.m. A CBS 17 crew is at the scene.

