Bridge repairs on US-64 in Chatham County set to begin Thursday, last until September

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Bridge work is set to begin this week in Chatham County.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the bridges along U.S. Route 64 and over Jordan Lake are 49 years old and need deck and structural repairs to last another 25 years.

Drivers should expect a slower driver in the work zone. Lanes will be reduced to one lane in both directions starting Thursday.

Work is expected to be completed by September.

