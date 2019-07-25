Car fire snarls traffic along Triangle Expressway

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Traffic was snarled along the Triangle Expressway in Morrisville due to a car fire on the southbound side near Carpenter Fire Station Road.
An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation said the car fire was the result of a crash. A viewer tweeted CBS 17 and said that traffic was moving, despite the incident.
The crash is expected to be cleared up before 6:45 p.m., according to the NCDOT alert.
No further information was available.
