Car fire snarls traffic along Triangle Expressway

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Traffic was snarled along the Triangle Expressway in Morrisville due to a car fire on the southbound side near Carpenter Fire Station Road.

(Courtesy of Elanor Murray via Twitter)

An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation said the car fire was the result of a crash. A viewer tweeted CBS 17 and said that traffic was moving, despite the incident.

The crash is expected to be cleared up before 6:45 p.m., according to the NCDOT alert.

No further information was available.

