HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash has shut down one lane of Interstate 40 eastbound near Hillsborough Monday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. at mile marker 263 near New Hope Church Road.

The right lane of I-40 east is closed for drivers. The lane is expected to reopen shortly after 9 a.m.