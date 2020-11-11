Crash closes eastbound lanes of I-40 near Morrisville

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate-40 near Morrisville late Wednesday afternoon, an alert said.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation issued the alert just before 4:15 p.m. It said the crash happened on I-40 east near exit 276 for N.C. 55.
The road is expected to reopen by 6 p.m., NCDOT said.
Drivers are instructed to take exit 278 for N.C. 55 south, make a left onto N.C. 54 east, continue for 2 miles, then make a left onto Davis Drive to re-access I-40.
