Crash closes eastbound lanes of I-40 north of Charlotte

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash Thursday night closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Statesville, which is north of Charlotte, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. near exit 146 for Stamey Farm Road. The area is just south of Concord.

Drivers are instructed to take exit 146 to Stamey Farm Road and turn right. Take Stamey Farm Road to U.S. 70 east and turn left. Follow U.S. 70 east to U.S. 64 west, which can be followed to re-access I-40 at exit 148.

