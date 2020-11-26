Eastbound lanes of I-540 reopen after car crosses median, causes crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash Wednesday night closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 540 near Falls of Neuse Road in North Raleigh, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. about a mile west of the exit for Falls of Neuse Road, according to an NCDOT alert.

All lanes reopened around 10:15 p.m., NCDOT said.

Raleigh police said a car traveling west on I-540 crossed over the median and collided with a car traveling east. Both drivers involved were taken to the hospital. Both are expected to recover.

The driver who crossed the median was charged with failure to maintain lane control and for having expired tags.

This story will be updated as it develops.