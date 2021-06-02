Crash closes I-95 south in Nash County

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Southbound Interstate 95 is closed in Nash County after a crash late Wednesday night.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said around 11:30 p.m. that the crash happened along I-95 south at exit 132 for Sandy Cross Road.

The road is expected to reopen by 4 a.m.

Drivers on I-95 south are instructed to take exit 132, turn right on Sandy Cross Road, take it to N.C. 58, and turn left onto N.C. 58 south. Follow N.C. 58 to N.C. 97, turn right onto N.C. 97 west, and follow it to re-access I-95 at exit 127.

No further information was released.