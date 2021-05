NC DOT image of the traffic back up after I-95 south was closed in Robeson County Friday night.

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 Friday night near the border between North Carolina and South Carolina, officials said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened after 10 p.m. on I-95 south near mile marker 31 and the exit for N.C. 20. It is in the Robeson County area.

Drivers were instructed to follow the directions of law enforcement on scene.

No further information was released.