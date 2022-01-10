10-vehicle collision causes heavy delays on I-40 east near Aviation Parkway

NCDOT traffic camera image of crash near I-40 and Aviation Parkway.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash involving 10 vehicles closed eastbound lanes of Interstate-40 near Raleigh-Durham International Airport early Monday, officials said.

According to an alert issued just after 9:45 a.m., two of the four eastbound lanes of I-40 were closed near exit 285 for Aviation Parkway.

NCDOT initially said three of the four lanes were closed, but one has since reopened. The crash is expected to be cleared by 11 a.m. In the meantime, drivers can take exit 285 and cross over Aviation Parkway to reaccess I-40 east.

The Highway Patrol said 10 vehicles were involved in the incident but no injuries have been reported.

Backups on I-40 east stretched for about 2 miles. There was also heavy congestion on Aviation Parkway, according to NCDOT traffic maps.

