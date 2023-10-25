DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A ramp on Interstate 85 in Durham reopened shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday after a morning crash caused it to close for several hours.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded to a crash around 7:09 a.m. on I-85 South on the ramp to U.S. Highway 70 East, which is also I-885.

Police say a semi-truck “fully loaded with glass” flipped over.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the incident, according to police.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s website showed the incident occurred at mile marker 178 near I-885/U.S. 70, with the ramp closed at exit 178.

The crash investigation is ongoing.