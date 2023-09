CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The left lane on US 1 North reopened after a crash Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at 6:50 a.m. on US 1 North near mile marker 98. The left lane was closed just before exit 98, which is the Tryon Road exit.

The expected impact to traffic is high.

The left lane reopened at 7:59 a.m.