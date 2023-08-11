MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — All lanes on I-40 that had been shut down after a car accident Friday have reopened.

A car crash initially closed three eastbound lanes on I-40 during Friday afternoon rush hour traffic.

According to the NCDOT website, the accident happened in Morrisville near Exit 283/I-540, close to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The expected impact to traffic was high as three of the six lanes were closed down. The NCDOT initially estimated that the scene would be fully cleared by 8:43 p.m. Friday night.