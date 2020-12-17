Crash closes westbound I-40 for an hour near Clayton Bypass

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of NCDOT)

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash closed westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near the Clayton Bypass for about an hour Thursday afternoon, an alert said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the incident began around 3:50 p.m. All westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of I-40 are closed near exit 309 for U.S. 70.

As of about 5 p.m., one lane had reopened. NCDOT said the road is expected to reopen by 6:30 p.m.

Drivers are instructed to take exit 312 for N.C. 42 east, follow it to U.S. 70 west, then follow it to re-access I-40.

No other information was available on the crash.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories