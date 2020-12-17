Crash closes westbound I-40 for an hour near Clayton Bypass

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash closed westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near the Clayton Bypass for about an hour Thursday afternoon, an alert said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the incident began around 3:50 p.m. All westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of I-40 are closed near exit 309 for U.S. 70.

As of about 5 p.m., one lane had reopened. NCDOT said the road is expected to reopen by 6:30 p.m.

Drivers are instructed to take exit 312 for N.C. 42 east, follow it to U.S. 70 west, then follow it to re-access I-40.

No other information was available on the crash.