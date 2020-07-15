Deadly crash closes I-40 east near I-440 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A deadly crash has closed Interstate-40 east in Raleigh at the interchange with Interstate-440, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Raleigh police confirmed at least one person died a crash on I-40 east near Exit 301.

Drivers are being instructed to take Exit 298-A for U.S. 70 east, which can be followed to re-access I-40 east.

The road is expected to reopen by 6 p.m., NCDOT said.

