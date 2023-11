RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police responded to a deadly crash on Anderson Drive in Raleigh on Monday afternoon.

Police said a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle and that the victim was male.

It happened between White Oak and Oxford roads. That part of Anderson Drive is currently closed. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes around the area during the investigation.

