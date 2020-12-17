Emergency sewer repair to close street in downtown Raleigh Thursday evening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A street in downtown Raleigh will be closed Thursday evening as City of Raleigh crews make an emergency sewer repair.

The 100 block of South Tarboro Street, between New Bern Avenue and East Hargett Street, will be completely closed for about seven hours from 5 p.m. Thursday until midnight, the city said.

Drivers traveling north on Tarboro Street are instructed to take a left onto East Hargett Street, a right onto South State Street, a right onto New Bern Avenue, then back onto Tarboro Street.

Those heading southbound on Tarboro Street are to take a left onto New Bern Avenue, a right onto Lincoln Court, a right onto East Hargett Street, then back onto Tarboro Street.

Anyone traveling through the area should expect traffic delays. Avoid the area if possible, the city said.