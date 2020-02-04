Expect heavy traffic if you’re taking I-40 WB from Johnston County to Raleigh Tuesday

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Drivers should expect heavy traffic traveling Interstate 40 west to Raleigh from Johnston County on Tuesday.

The left lane is closed from mile marker 317 to mile marker 314 for construction. Traffic is heavy starting at exit 319 to N.C. Highway 210.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, construction started at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and should wrap up by 5 p.m.

Drivers can use N.C. Highway 50 as an alternate route to save time.

