RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The onslaught of rain Friday has flooded areas of the Triangle, including a stretch of Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, according to the NC Dept. of Transportation.

Near Lynn Road, the section of Glenwood Avenue was flooded in both directions just before 10 p.m.

Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes to avoid the area.

NCDOT did not anticipate the area clearing up until close to midnight Friday, but a CBS 17 crew at the scene confirmed the water had receded at 10:40 p.m.