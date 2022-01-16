I-95 closed in both directions in Robeson County due to low-hanging power lines

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate-95 is closed in both directions in Robeson County, according to an alert issued by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The alert, which was sent out just after 10 a.m. Sunday, cited low-hanging power lines as the cause for the closure.

Drivers on I-95 south should take exit 31 and cross over N.C. 20 to re-access the interstate. Those heading north should take exit 31, turn right at the bottom of the ramp, continue on N.C. 20 east, turn left onto U.S. 301 north, and continue on that road to re-access I-95 north.

NCDOT said the interstate is expected to reopen by 2 p.m.