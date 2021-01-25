I-95 closures start this week in Robeson County

PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Nighttime lane closures will happen this week on Interstate 95 as construction continues on the Fayetteville Outer Loop.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will place new girders over I-95 at Green Springs Road from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. on multiple nights.

Construction is set to start Monday on the northbound side for up to four nights, depending on the weather.

Southbound lanes will close beginning Feb. 1, also up to four nights.

A detour will be in place for miles because there is not an interchange near the construction site. The detour will be U.S. 301, which runs mostly parallel to I-95.

Southbound drivers will take exit 41, N.C. 59 in Hope Mills, and travel south on U.S. 301 before re-entering I-95 at Exit 33.

Northbound drivers on I-95 will follow the same detour in reverse.

The NCDOT said Green Springs Church Road is scheduled to reopen later this spring.