Back-ups are seen from the I-95 N crash at the Long Branch Road exit. (NCDOT)

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — All northbound lanes of I-95 near E. Cumberland St. in Dunn are closed following a crash Tuesday afternoon.

The Harnett County closure, near mile marker 73, started around 2:30 p.m. and is not anticipated to be cleared until about 5:30 p.m., according to the NC Department of Transportation.

To avoid the area, drivers are asked to take the exit 73 off-ramp and continue to the on-ramp to re-access I-95 N.