MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Overnight construction on Interstate 40 near Raleigh-Durham International Airport is closed for construction Tuesday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-40 East in Raleigh is closed at Exit 284, Airport Boulevard due to construction. The road is expected to reopen by 8 a.m.

Drivers must take a detour by taking Exit 284 and going through the intersection to re-access I-40 East.