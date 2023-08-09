WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 85 South is shut down after a traffic accident happened Wednesday morning in Warren County near the Virginia border.

Shortly before 6:13 a.m., a crash was reported on I-85 southbound near mile marker 233 in Warren County. Both lanes are closed near exit 233, which leads to US Highway 401.

The expected impact to traffic is high.

Drivers are asked to take exit 233 as the road becomes US 1 South in Norlina. Drivers should then follow US 1 South and make a right onto Manson Drewry Road to re-access I-85 South.

The lanes are expected to reopen at 9 a.m.