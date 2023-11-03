HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 85 South reopened near Hillsborough after a fatal crash Friday morning that killed one man.

Around 2:43 a.m. the State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash that occurred on I-85 South near mile marker 163 in Orange County.

According to NCSHP, James Tyrone Kennie, 52, of Burlington was traveling south on I-85 operating a small SUV. Kennie struck the rear end of a road tractor and overturned.

Highway Patrol says that Kennie was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle during the crash and died on scene.

Investigators are unsure what caused Kennie to strike the rear end of the truck but believe spread was a contributing factor.

The road was closed at Exit 163, which is the I-40 East exit, before the merge with I-40 West. It remained closed for about three hours during the investigation.

The road reopened at 6 a.m.