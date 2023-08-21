ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One lane is open on Interstate 95 North after a crash Monday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash happened at 11:30 a.m. near West Mount Drive at mile marker 134 heading north near Rocky Mount.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said one driver was injured and was transported to the hospital by EMS.

A vehicle crash on I-95 North near Rocky Mount. (Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

NCDOT said one lane on I-95 is closed two miles north of exit 132. The expected impact to traffic is high.

I-95 North is expected to reopen at 1:30 p.m.