Interstate-95 south closed in Halifax County due to crash

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate 95 south was closed for almost two hours in Halifax County due to a crash, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. It happened near N.C. 903 and mile marker 168.

The road reopened around 4:15 p.m.

