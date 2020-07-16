ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate 95 south was closed for almost two hours in Halifax County due to a crash, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. It happened near N.C. 903 and mile marker 168.
The road reopened around 4:15 p.m.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- North Carolina deputies save choking infant
- Naked Kentucky man broke into home, ‘used mushrooms with Jesus,’ report says
- Destination Vacation: Natural Bridge, Virginia – ‘It’s something you have to see in person’
- Interstate-95 south closed in Halifax County due to crash
- Black Lives Matter billboard placed next to Confederate flag in Pittsboro