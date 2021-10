CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Road work will require lane closures at a major intersection in Cary today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Crews will be closing the two right turn lanes at the intersection of Cary Parkway and High House Road as part of a handicap ramp modification project.

Drivers will still be able to use the intersection, but should plan for delays traveling through the intersection during the work times.