RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday traffic came to a near-halt on I-440 at about 12 p.m. when three of four lanes shut down.

According to the NC Department of Transportation, a traffic collision took place at 11:50 a.m.

Traffic cameras showed bumper-to-bumper traffic at a crawl for approximately 30 minutes until the accident could be cleared.

It’s unknown at this time how many cars were involved in the crash and if anyone sustained injuries.