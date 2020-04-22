Major Morrisville road to close temporarily beginning Wednesday morning

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A main thoroughfare in Morrisville is set to close Wednesday morning and will remain closed until Friday morning.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said crews will be making repairs to the railroad tracks on Morrisville-Carpenter Road near N.C. Highway 54 (Chapel Hill Road).
The closure starts Wednesday at 8 a.m. and goes until Friday at 6 a.m. The NCDOT said this will allow crews will repave and re-stripe pavement at the crossing.
Traffic will be directed to follow Chapel Hill Road, McCrimmon Parkway, and Davis Drive to bypass the closure.
