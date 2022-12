NCDOT camera shows the lane closures and first responders at the scene of the I-40 wreck.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving at least five vehicles has closed down three of five lanes on I-40 westbound and Davis Drive near Durham, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called to the scene at 5:41 p.m. The wreck took place just ahead of the exit 280 ramp, according to the NCDOT.

Officials have not released information on the condition of the drivers and passengers involved at this time.

This is a developing story.