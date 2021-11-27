Multiple lanes reopen following I-40 eastbound crash

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Two lanes were closed on I-40 eastbound following a crash near the Harrison Avenue exit at mile marker 287.

North Carolina Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Jamie Kritzer said the wreck happened at approximately 7:24 a.m. Saturday. He said he expected the lanes to be closed for approximately two hours until around 9:30 a.m., but NCDOT was able to reopen the lanes and get traffic flowing again around 8:05 a.m.

Kritzer also said no determination for what caused the wreck has been identified at this time, and there have been no reported injuries.