‘National Go Orange Day’ brings attention to the safety of our roadway workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The CBS 17 morning team is wearing orange today because it is National Go Orange Day, a day to bring attention to the safety of North Carolina’s roadway workers.

Wearing orange is also our way of supporting family members of those who have lost their lives in work zones.

National Work Zone Awareness Week goes from April 20-24.

According to the Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration, there were 671 fatal work zone crashes in 2018 nationwide. Speeding was a factor in one out of every four of these crashes.

