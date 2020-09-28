NCDOT looking to widen 9 miles of I-95 in Robeson County, public input needed

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation is looking to widen nine miles of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, but feedback is needed before construction begins.

The proposed plan is to increase travel lanes in both directions from exit 13 to just south of exit 22 in Lumberton. Three bridges and interchanges would be replaced with modern design standards.

A public meeting is happening – virtually because of COVID-19 – on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can register online here or call in during the meeting at (213) 929-4212, access number 798 712 385

The project is in its very early stages of planning. Construction is set to start in 2022 and be completed by 2026.

